Scribe reveals big names involved in Kerala’s reed mat case

Former associate editor of Deshabhimani, G Sakthidharan has once again made revelations regarding a huge amount of money collected by CPI-M leaders from Ernakulam and transported it to Thiruvananthapuram by wrapping in a reed mat (Kaitholappaya).

In a Facebook post on Friday, Sakthidhran alleged that money of prominent black sand mining businessman Sasidharan Kartha was also included in the bundle of notes wrapped in the reed mat (Kaitholapaya).

He further said in his Facebook post that the money was received by Deshabhimani Deputy General Manager K Venugopal from Sasidhran Kartha.

Advertisement

However, this “big shot” gave less than five lakh rupees to the party,’ Sakthidharan wrote.

Sakthidharan’s Facebook post said the leader, who stayed for two days at the office at Kochi and counted the cash, was Pinarayi Vijayan. Later the amount was handed over to Industries Minister P Rajeev who took it to Thiruvananthapuram under wraps.

“What would have happened if I had directly said that it was the then party secretary Pinarayi Vijayan who had stayed at Deshabhimani’s Kaloor office for two days and collected Rs 2.35 crore without any receipt or other documents and transported it to Thiruvananthapuram, and it was current Industries Minister P Rajeeve who had delivered it at AKG Centre? The earth would not have lost its spherical shape,” Sakthidharan wrote.

G Sakthidharan, the former associate editor of CPI-M’s mouthpiece, first made the allegations in his June Facebook post, and on Thursday he revealed the names.

In the post in June, Sakthidharan without naming any CPI-M leader, he had dropped enough hints that a leader many years ago counted cash to the tune of Rs 2.35 crore and a present cabinet minister carried it in a car from Ernakulam to Thiruvananthapuram

As part of a preliminary investigation based on the complaint filed by Benny Behnan MP in the incident, the police took Shaktidharan’s statement but did not reveal anyone’s name. His position was that there was nothing to say beyond the Facebook post. At a stage when the case itself became irrelevant, Shaktidharan came out on Thursday with a new Facebook post revealing the names of the persons involved in the money dealings.

P Rajeev dismissed the accusations terming Sakthidharan’s Facebook post as fiction based on imagination.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has on Friday demanded an inquiry into the huge amount collected by CPI-M leaders and transported to Thiruvananthapuram wrapped in kaitholapaya. An FIR must be registered in the case, as Shakthidharan has repeated the allegations, he said