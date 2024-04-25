Prakash Javadekar sought help from CPI-M for BJP’s win in Thrissur: Dallal Nandakumar

TG Nandakumar, also known as Dallal Nandakumar, on Thursday said that BJP leader Prakash Javadekar, who is the prabhari of BJP in Kerala, held discussions with CPI-M leader and LDF convener EP Jayarajan in an attempt to negotiate an electoral arrangement.

Speaking to media persons in Kochi, Nandakumar claimed that Javadekar held a meeting with Jayarajan at a flat in Thiruvananthapuram in his presence and sought CPI-M’s help in securing a victory for the BJP in the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat.

“Javadekar promised to settle the Lavalin case, end the probe into the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case and the Vaidekam resort issue, all in return for the CPI-M’s support in Thrissur. However, EP Jayarajan firmly declined the offer,” Nandakumar said.

He also alleged that BJP leader Sobha Surendran, who is also the party’s candidate for the Alappuzha Lok Sabha seat, attempted to secure an appointment as the lieutenant governor of Puducherry by offering a bribe to the Chief Minister of the Union territory.

Meanwhile, KPCC president K Sudhakaran and Congress’s Kannur Lok Sabha constituency candidate K Sudhakaran alleged that LDF convener EP Jayarajan had held talks with BJP leaders to join the saffron party. Sudhakaran said the first meeting was held at the Gulf in which BJP leaders Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Sobha Surendran were also present.

In this connection, BJP leader Sobha Surendran has made a serious revelation against CPI-M leader and LDF convener EP Jayarajan.

Speaking to media persons in Alappuzha, Shobha Surendran revealed that EP Jayarajan held discussions with her and other party leaders on joining the BJP.

She also claimed that negotiations regarding Jayarajan’s entry into the were nearly finalised, adding that Chief Minister Vijayan is aware of the reasons behind Jayarajan’s decision to withdraw from his attempt to join the saffron party.

Sobha also disclosed the flight tickets for her journey were sent to her by Dallal Nandakumar. She also produced the copy of Kochi-Coimbatore and Coimbatore-Delhi flight tickets, purportedly sent to her by Nandakumar.

Earlier, Nandakumar had accused Sobha of refusing to pay him Rs 10 lakh that he had given her. Responding to this, Sobha said that the amount was received as an advance payment for the sale of her 8-cent land in Thrissur to Nandakumar. She affirmed her readiness to finalise the transaction by transferring ownership upon receipt of the remaining balance. Furthermore, she assured that the amount would be returned in full, as it was initially received as an advance.

Nandakumar had earlier accused Anil Antony, the BJP candidate in the Pathanamthitta constituency, alleging that he accepted a bribe of Rs 25 lakh to facilitate the appointment of a standing counsel for the CBI.