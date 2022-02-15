Saudi Army Chief on landmark visit to India

Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces, Lt Gen Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair, is in India on a landmark visit aimed at strengthening defence ties between the two countries.

This is the first-ever visit by a serving Royal Saudi Land Forces Commander to India and marks deepening defence cooperation between the two countries.

Gen M M Naravane had travelled to Saudi Arabia in December 2020 in a historic visit which marked the first time that an Indian Army Chief had visited the kingdom.

Lt Gen Fahd Bin Abdullah was received by Gen Naravane today at the South Block where he was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour. He met the COAS for significant bilateral discussions and was briefed on security aspects.

The relationship between India and Saudi Arabia has grown owing to common interests in economic prosperity, eliminating the scourge of terrorism and mitigating the effects of climate change. Defence diplomacy forms one of the major tenets of the overall relationship.