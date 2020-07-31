Amid the death mystery of the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput deepening and the financial investigating agency, Enforcement Directorate involving in the case, with the demand for CBI investigation lined up, actress Rhea Chakraborty speaks out after series of allegations.

In a video which is reportedly released by her lawyers, Rhea Chakraborty broke her silence and said that ‘truth shall prevail.’

“I have immense faith in god and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me on the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is subjudice,” Rhea said in the video.

“Satyameva jayate, the truth shall prevail,” she said.

Rhea has been seen wearing a white dress and was sobbing while delivering her message.

The video is making rounds over the internet and many, including Bollywood stars, are sharing their opinion on the video.

First Reaction of #RheaChakroborty :I believe I will get justice, Lots of horrible things being said about me in electronic media, I have immense faith in god and in judiciary,Truth shall prevails "Satymev jayte" Bla Bla

U Have Nothing To say Or Prove Stop Acting #MahaGovtSoldOut pic.twitter.com/ps2fTKT07p — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaOffical) July 31, 2020

She breaks her silence after brutal thrashing over the social media on the matter which has escalated after Sushant’s father had filed an FIR alleging the actress of misappropriating Rs 15 crore from late actor’s account as well as of mental harassment.

As per the reports, the actress who was in a relationship with Sushant left him around a week before his death had also blocked her phone number.

In the FIR, Sushant’s father KK Singh also alleged that his son was disturbed since Rhea came in his life.

Sushant Singh’s ex-wife and actress Ankita Lokhande has also spoken to the media on his death. She said that although she was in not a direct contact with the actor since separation, but she found his disturbed since last one year.

Rhea Chakraborty had moved the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of FIR to Mumbai from Patna.