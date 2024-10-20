Sankara Eye Hospital will remove darkness from people’s lives: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday inaugurated Sankara Eye Hospital and claimed that this hospital will remove darkness from the lives of the people and take them towards light.

During his address on the occasion, PM Modi demanded opening of RJ Sankara Hospital in Bihar also, Foundation trustee R Ramani, who was present on the stage, announced this.

PM Modi started his address with ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and admitted that coming to Kashi in this holy month is an opportunity to experience virtue in presence of sants and philanthropists here.

He said that only with the blessings of Shankaracharya, Purvanchal got another modern hospital in Kashi.

” Sankara Eye Hospital in the city of Lord Shankar is dedicated to the people from today. I congratulate all the families of Purvanchal including Varanasi,” he announced.

The PM said ,”It is said in the scriptures that Tamaso Ma Jyotirgamaya..That means take us from darkness to light. This hospital will remove darkness from the lives of the people in this region, and take them towards light. Right now, the hospital is a kind of confluence of spirituality and modernity.”

He further said the new hospital will also serve the elderly and give new light to the children. A large number of children are going to get free treatment. It has also brought new employment opportunities for the youth, he said.

Besides, medical college students will be able to do internships and there will also be an opportunity to practice, he added.

Earlier Shankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswati said that an individual is important in the society and personality is also important and a leader is also needed to connect everyone.

“There is a huge democracy in the world. Good leaders are found now by the grace of God. It is only because of the grace of God that Narendra Damodardas Modi has been found,” he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working with 140 crore people along with respect, love and kindness towards everyone. Prime Minister Modi understands what the common man needs and what his pain is. He has working experience,” the sant claimed.

Shankaracharya said welfare schemes are being worked on. ”Development of religion and culture is also very important, all this is necessary for the bright future of the multifaceted state. For this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also doing better work for peace in UP,” he added.

On the occasion, Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Adityanath said that a new link has been added in the campaign of service and development of Kashi. The PM should be congratulated for this.

” A New Sankara Eye Foundation is a prestigious campaign to give a new lease of life to eye patients in the country. The campaign, which started in 1977 with the inspiration of Jagadguru Shankaracharya Maharaj, is working to bring new light to the lives of people in different areas of the country,” the CM said.

He said,” In the last 10 years we are seeing a new form of development in Kashi. New paradigms are also being created in the fields of education and health. New projects in the field of development and service have been added here. Work has been completed here only in the field of health at a cost of Rs 2500 crore.”

He added that the work to provide better health facilities to the citizens of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and surrounding areas has progressed by constructing a 430-bed Super Specialty Hospital in BHU and a 150-bed Super Specialty Hospital in ESIC Hospital.