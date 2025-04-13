PM Modi condoles loss of lives in AP factory mishap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, condoled the loss of lives in a factory mishap in the Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh.

He announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

In a post on X, the prime minister wrote, “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in a factory mishap in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon.”

“An ex gratia of Rs two lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,” he said.

The prime minister said the local administration is assisting those affected.

Eight workers died and several others injured in an explosion in a firecracker-making unit in Anakapalli district on Sunday.