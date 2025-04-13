Babasaheb’s contributions will continue to inspire future generations: Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday greeted the countrymen on the eve of Ambedkar Jayanti and said Dr BR Ambedkar’s contributions in various fields will continue to inspire future generations to work for nation-building.

Ambedkar Jayanti is observed every year on April 14 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution.

In a message on the eve of Ambedkar Jayanti, the President said, “On the occasion of the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens.”

Despite facing extreme difficulties, Dr Ambedkar created a distinct identity through his inspiring life and earned worldwide respect for his extraordinary achievements, she said.

Calling Dr Ambedkar a man of prodigious abilities and multifaceted personality, the President said he was an economist, educationist, jurist, and a great social reformer.

Recalling his contributions, Murmu said, “He was an ardent advocate of an egalitarian society and waged a lifelong struggle for economic and social rights of women and deprived classes. He considered education as an important tool for social change and empowerment of the downtrodden.”

She said his contributions in various fields will continue to inspire future generations to work for nation-building with commitment.

“On this occasion, let us pledge to adopt the ideals of Dr Ambedkar in our lives and work to build a nation that embodies the spirit of social harmony and equality,” the President said.