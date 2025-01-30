Sanjay Raut blames Centre, UP govt for Kumbh deaths

Sanjay Raut blamed the Central and Uttar Pradesh governments for the stampete at the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Mela on Thursday morning that resulted in the death of many people, including women, children, and the elderly, while many others have gone missing.

According to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP, the death toll in the stampede

has crossed 100 mark. “Counting of those injured (in the incident) has not yet been done. Many people are missing, including women. Who is responsible for all this? The Central government is responsible. The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh is responsible,” he said.

Advertisement

Raut also raised concerns about the allocation of funds for the event. “The budget for the Kumbh Mela was Rs 10,000 crore, but reports show that less than Rs 1,000 crore was spent. Where did the rest of the money go,” Raut asked.

Advertisement

His statement came in the wake of a stampede-like situation witnessed at the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday morning resulting in the death of several people and leaving many injured. The incident took place when lakhs of devotees gathered at the confluence of Ganga and Yamuna rivers to take a holy dip in the Ganga on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which is also the day of the second Shahi Snan.

Pointing out that many mahamandaleshwars (holy men) suggested handing over the management of the event to the army, he alleged that the Maha Kumbh was “politicised for publicity”, which eventually resulted in the deaths. He said the Yogi government is responsible for the chaotic situation at the Maha Kumbh. “If there was a properly functioning system, these people would not have died,” Raut contended.

Raut castigated the BJP for politicising the event. “The BJP is promoting politics through the religious event. They want to take advantage of the marketing of Kumbh and fight the elections,” he added.

He further said said, “The administration and the government knew there would be a huge crowd but they indulged in political marketing by claiming that 10 crore to 20 crore people would come daily.” He also criticised the presence of political dignitaries at the Maha Kumbh.

Raut said, “VIPs should stay away at such times. The entire area was closed for a day each for the defence minister, home minister and other Union ministers. This led to a chaotic situation with no arrangement, no ambulance, and no medical facility for the devotees.”

Raut also stated that the visit of Union ministers and VIPs increased pressure on the system. “When Union ministers and VIPs visit, it puts pressure on the system,” he said.

Raut criticised the arrangements made for the devotees at the Maha Kumbh, particularly in the wake of the recent stampede. He raised concerns over lack of proper facilities and questioned the effectiveness of the administration’s efforts.

“The Kumbh is a matter of faith. What arrangements have been made for the devotees there? Women are made to sleep on roads,” he said, pointed out that during Akhilesh Yadav’s tenure, the arrangements at the Kumbh were much better.