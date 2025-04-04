Centre disburses Rs 32 crore to 92,000 wards of Beedi, cine, non-coal mine workers

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has disbursed over Rs 32 crore as scholarship to more than 92,000 wards of Beedi, Cine and Non-Coal Mine Workers.

In a significant achievement, the ministry has disbursed financial assistance for education to all eligible applicants under Labour Welfare Schemes (LWS) meant for wards of Beedi, Cine, and Non-Coal Mine workers.

“A total of Rs 32.51 crore has been disbursed to 92,118 wards of Beedi, Cine and Non-coal mine workers who applied for scholarship during the academic year 2024-25,” the Ministry said on Friday.

The Education component of the Labour Welfare Scheme is implemented through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) and is administered by Labour Welfare Organisation (LWO) in 18 regions under the administrative control of the Directorate General of Labour Welfare (DGLW), Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Under the scheme, financial assistance of upto Rs 25,000 per student per annum is provided to eligible wards for education in school, college and professional courses. The benefits are disbursed through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) using the Aadhaar Payment Bridge (APB) method, ensuring transparency and efficiency.

This landmark accomplishment reflects the Ministry’s unwavering commitment to timely and efficient service delivery, ensuring that wards of Beedi, Cine and Non-Coal Mine Workers receive financial assistance when they need it most.

It was made possible through the relentless efforts and seamless coordination of officials from the Ministry and the 18 Labour Welfare Organisation (LWO) regions, whose dedication to the welfare of workers and their families has enabled the timely support of continuing education for the wards of Beedi, Cine, and Non-Coal Mine workers.