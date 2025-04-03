Will expose Fadnavis over past Waqf land deals, says Sanjay Raut

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut told media persons on Thursday that transactions of Waqf Board’s lands in Maharashtra and Mumbai have already been done, even before the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was introduced in the Parliament.

When asked about Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticising former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s stand on the Waqf Bill, Sanjay Raut said, “Fadnavis is afraid of Shiv Sena. He has not yet been able to digest the sin he committed by splitting the Shiv Sena. We always expose their hypocrisy and sins. The Waqf Board’s land transactions in Maharashtra and Mumbai have already been done. The Waqf Bill has been brought merely to legalise the buying and sale of that land. We are going to expose him, and we are doing it. Who will sell these vacant lands now? Just like Dharavi land was sold, airports were sold, and public sector companies were sold, Waqf land too is going to be sold. Therefore, we can understand Devendra Fadnavis’s fear,” Raut said.

“The central government has brought the Waqf Amendment Act merely to provide a legal basis for these land deals which have already been done. We have voted against the Waqf Bill, and we will expose Devendra Fadnavis. The bill is merely a ploy to seize Muslim lands. Whatever language Amit Shah used yesterday claiming that poor Muslims will get a great relief due to this bill is a complete lie. The value of the Waqf Board property is over 2.5 lakh crores. Amit Shah tried to show that the BJP is a messiah of Muslims, but the truth in his stomach came out when he said that they will not touch mosques, madrasas, or dargahs, but will sell vacant lands. Unknowingly, the truth came out of his mouth that he will deal with vacant land. The value of this vacant land is 2.5 lakh crores,” Raut said.

“The BJP has nothing to do with Muslims. They have their eyes on the property worth Rs 2.5 lakh crores under the control of the Waqf Board. This bill will make it possible to buy and sell vacant lands. Their statement that they will sell and negotiate vacant lands came out unknowingly. The way the BJP government sold public undertakings in this country, they wish to do the same with Waqf Board land. Everybody knows that in this country, there are only two sellers and two buyers,” Raut said.

Raut said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday was an amazing example of propaganda. “He tried to show that the BJP is the messiah of national unity and Muslims. Amit Shah’s speech was embarrassing even to Barrister Mohammed Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan. Amit Shah made such propaganda on Wednesday, which even Barrister Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the creator of Pakistan, would never have done. However, by mistake, Shah ended up speaking the truth about selling vacant Waqf lands,” Raut said.

“The truth in his stomach came out of his mouth yesterday. Shah only sees land and wealth when he gets up and sits down. BJP, Modi, and Shah do not see anything except land and money. There are only two sellers and two buyers in this country. Everyone knows who they are. This bill has been brought only to give a legal basis to land deals which have already been done across the country,” Raut said.