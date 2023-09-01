Former Rajya Sabha MP and boxing champion MC Mary Kom has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking his intervention to ensure the safety of her Kom tribe’s villages that have been caught in the cross fire between the Meitei and Kuki-Zomi communities in Manipur.

In a letter dated August 31, the Padma Vibhushan awardee said that villages of her Kom community lies between Kuki and Meitei areas and ever since the violence broke out between the two rival factions, they are being intruded by violent mob.

“We are all dispersed between the two rivalling communities… there are always speculations and doubts against my community from both sides, and are caught in the middle of all problems… due to weak internal administration and tiny size as a community among the minority tribes, we have not been able to stand against any forces that intrude into our jurisdiction.

Advertisement

“We seek the help of the security forces to prevent both warring groups from intrusion into Kom villages,” the boxing star said.

She urges Kukis and Meiteis to set aside difference and restore peace

The star boxer also urged Meiteis and Kuki-Zomi communities to set aside their difference and come together to restore peace and normalcy in the state. “We all need to co-exist, so let’s put our differences and wounds aside,” she said.

Her Kom tribe is one of the 35 recognised tribes of Manipur and has a population of around 14,000 people. They settled in villages around the Imphal Valley.

At least five killed in fresh round of violence

At least five persons including a tribal song composer and a village defence volunteer, were killed and 20 others injured after fresh violence erupted between Kukis and Meiteis in Manipur’s Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts. Meanwhile, combing operations are also being conducted, simultaneously, to apprehend those involved in the attempted arson.