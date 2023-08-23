Sachin Tendulkar begins innings as national icon for Election Commission

Cricket legend and Bharat Ratna Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar on Wednesday began a new innings – as the ‘National Icon’ for voter awareness and education for the Election Commission of India (ECI).

A MoU was signed with the legend for a period of three years at an event organised at Akashvani Rang Bhavan, New Delhi in the presence of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel.

This collaboration marks a significant step towards leveraging Tendulkar’s unparalleled impact with the youth demographics for increasing voters’ participation in the forthcoming elections, especially in General Elections 2024. The ECI through this partnership aims to bridge the gap between citizens, especially youth and urban populations and the electoral process thereby, trying to address the challenges of urban and youth apathy.

Sachin, in his role as the National Icon for the ECI, expressed enthusiasm and commitment to the cause, and said that for a vibrant democracy like India, the youth play a key role in nation building. ”The hearts that beat for ‘Team India’ during sports matches, with the unified cheer – ‘India, India!’ shall also beat the same way to take our precious democracy forward. One simple yet most powerful way to do that is to cast our votes regularly,” he said.

He said: ”From thronging stadiums to thronging polling booths, from taking time out to stand by the national team to taking time out to cast our votes, we shall keep up the spirit and enthusiasm. When youth from the nooks and corners of the country participate in large numbers in electoral democracy, we shall see a prosperous future for our country.”

Speaking on the occasion, CEC Rajiv Kumar said that Sachin, an icon revered not only in India but globally, has a legacy that extends far beyond his cricketing prowess. He said Sachin’s illustrious career is a testament to his commitment to excellence, teamwork, and the relentless pursuit of success. His influence transcends sports, making him an ideal choice to bat for ECI and drive up voter turn-outs.

The collaboration will encompass a range of activities, including Tendulkar promoting voter awareness in various TV talk shows/ programs and digital campaigns etc, all aimed at raising awareness about the importance of voting and the role it plays in shaping the nation’s destiny.