India revises travel advisory for Iran, Israel

Revising its travel advisory for Iran and Israel, the government on Friday advised Indian nationals to remain vigilant while travelling to these countries and remain in touch with the Indian embassies there.

”We continue to closely monitor the situation in the region. We have also noted that Iran and Israel have opened their airspace for several days now. We advise Indian nationals to remain vigilant while traveling to these countries and be in touch with the Indian Embassy,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The government had issued a travel advisory on April 12, urging Indian citizens to not travel to Israel and Iran in the backdrop of escalating military tensions between the two West Asian rivals. The advisory came after the April 1 Israeli strike on the Iranian Embassy in Syrian capital Damascus that killed several top Iranian commanders. Iran swore vengeance after that attack.

Advertisement