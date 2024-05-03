Continuing with family tradition, Rahul files nomination from Rae Bareli

Leaving behind his old seat Amethi, Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency on the last day of filing nominations on Friday.

The former Congress president was accompanied by his mother Sonia Gandhi, sister Priyanka, brother-in-law Robert Vadra, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to Rae Bareli to file his nomination.

After his arrival in Rae Bareli from Delhi in the morning, the Congress leader went straight to the party’s district office to join a havan puja before leaving for the Collectorate to file his nominations. A team of Congress, SP officials, and workers had gathered outside the office since morning, raising slogans of “Rahul Gandhi Zindabad” and ‘Congress Zindabad’.

The Rae Bareli seat has been lying vacant ever since Sonia Gandhi resigned after she was elected to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.

In this election, BJP candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh will be facing a member of the Gandhi family for the second consecutive time on the high-profile Rae Bareli parliamentary seat. Singh, a former Congress leader, had lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the constituency to Sonia Gandhi by a margin of 1.64 lakh votes.

Presently, Dinesh Pratap Singh is a MLC and a minister in the Yogi Government.

The polling for the Rae Bareli and Amethi seats will be held in the fifth phase on May 20.

Rahul is also contesting from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala as a sitting MP. Polling for the seat was held in the second phase on April 26. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he lost to BJP’s Smriti Irani by around 55, 000 votes from Amethi.

With his nomination from the Congress’s ancestral Lok Sabha seat of Rae Bareli on Friday, Rahul has made history. He commenced the political journey of the third generation of the Gandhi family to take the political legacy of mother Sonia Gandhi forward.

As for the history of the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat, Firoz Gandhi, Rahul’s grandfather, first contested elections in 1952 and won. He won the election in 1958 too. After his death, Indira Gandhi started her political innings by filing her nomination from this seat in the 1967 elections.

In 2004, Indira Gandhi’s daughter-in-law Sonia Gandhi was elected from the constituency five times. Now, her son, Rahul, will take over the legacy of the Gandhi family.

Before being elected to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, Sonia Gandhi had written an emotional letter to the people of Rae Bareli that went viral on social media. Since then, speculations have been rife that someone from the Gandhi family will contest the elections from Rae Bareli.

Priyanka Gandhi’s name was doing the rounds, but eventually, it was announced that her brother, Rahul Gandhi, would contest the elections.