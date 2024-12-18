Ruckus in MP Assembly over Shah’s statement

The proceedings of the Madhya Pradesh State Assembly were adjourned for 10 minutes on Wednesday after the Opposition Congress created ruckus and walked out of the House over union Home Minister Amit Shah’s controversial statement regarding Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in the parliament yesterday.

The state Assembly leader of Opposition, Umang Singhar, raised the issue in the House today, the third day of the five-day ongoing winter session. He demanded that Shah must tender an apology for his statement.

The ruling benches countered Singhar and members of the Opposition Congress and indulged in heated arguments. MLAs of both parties reached the well of the House as the din continued.The Speaker reasoned that no debate can be done about a person who is not a member or present in the house.

Nonetheless, the Congress MLAs continued their arguments and subsequently walked out of the House raising slogans of ‘Amit Shah maafi maango’.The Speaker then adjourned the proceedings for 10 minutes.