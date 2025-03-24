Ruling BJP MLA in MP Assembly demands govt action on junk food

Pointing out the adverse effects on health, particularly of kids, by the consumption of fast food, a ruling BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh sought to know in the State Assembly on Monday whether his government is taking any steps to check adulteration and prevent the increasing incidence of diseases related to consumption of such food items.

Responding to the BJP MLA’s question, Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Rajendra Shukla assured that the government would strictly execute the guidelines of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on fast food preparation.

BJP MLA from Jabalpur (North) constituency, Abhilash Pandey raised the issue during Question Hour today, the last day of the ongoing budget session of the Assembly.

Pandey sought to know whether the government has run a special drive to check adulteration in fast food in the last six months in the state. He lamented that the trend of eating fast food has increased a lot, and that has resulted in increased diseases among people, especially children.

Pandey alleged that fast food items were spiced up with Ajinomoto, flavoured ingredients, and preservatives.

He said that children, the future of the country, are falling victim to such foodstuff.

The MLA also drew the attention of the House towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s concerns over the rising incidences of obesity, during the episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on 23 February.

In the 119th episode last month, the PM had said that obesity cases have doubled in the last few years, and the more concerning aspect has been the rise in obesity cases among children.

MP Assembly Legislative Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya also said in the House today that doctors had pointed out that junk food was responsible for some recent deaths of young kids due to heart attacks.

Vijayvargiya said that certain ingredients were being added to fast food items, to make them tasty and make kids addicted to them.

In response, State Health Minister Rajendra Shukla agreed that the issue was serious. “There is a need to enforce the (FSSAI) guidelines strictly. The issue is serious,” Shukla maintained.

Shukla, also one of the two Deputy Chief Ministers of the State, informed the House that Rs 9 crore has been recovered from the people involved in food adulteration in MP following inspections and raids.

He announced that a road map would be chalked out to ensure that people stay healthy.