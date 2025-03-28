Punjab Vidhan Sabha adjourned sine die

The 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha, summoned on 21st March 2025 for its 8th Budget Session, was adjourned sine die on Friday, i.e. 28th March 2025, an official spokesperson said.

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha passed three bills during the legislative business on the last day of the budget session on Friday. Revenue and Rehabilitation Minister Hardip Singh Mundian introduced ‘The Indian Stamp (Punjab Amendment) Bill 2025’.

Advertisement

Jails Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar introduced ‘The Transfer of Prisoners (Punjab Amendment) Bill 2025’, while Mines Minister Barinder Goel introduced ‘The Punjab Regulation of Crusher Units and Stockists and Retailers Bill 2025’.

Advertisement

All three bills were passed by the Vidhan Sabha, according to an official statement.