Budget Session of MP Assembly adjourned sine die

The Budget Session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned sine die on Monday evening.

The 15-day session witnessed nine business days and six holidays during its course. Today was the last day of the session.

The Assembly passed the state’s largest budget of more than Rs 4.21 lakh crore during the session.

On the last day today, the House passed the ‘Nagar aur Gram Nivesh Sanshodhan Vidheyak’.

During discussions on the issue, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar demanded that the compensation provisions included in the Bill must be made more clear and transparent.

The House also passed the ‘MP Cooperative Committees Amendment Bill’.

Following that, Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar adjourned the proceedings of the House sine die.

MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav also addressed the House today and informed about various welfare schemes, initiatives, and achievements of the state government.

The CM expressed satisfaction that the proceedings of the session went well and fruitful discussions were held on various issues.

This was after a long time that a session of the Assembly completed its full duration. Many sessions in the past had been abruptly curtailed, days before their scheduled end.

Meanwhile, the sole MLA from the ‘Bharat Adivasi Party’ (BAP), Kamleshwar Dodiyar, sat on a fast unto death in the Assembly premises, alleging that no action has been taken, even after four months, on a government doctor who had allegedly abused the tribal MLA and other tribals.

The incident had occurred on 5 December 2024 at the Ratlam District Hospital. Dodiyar is a first-time tribal MLA from the Sailana Assembly constituency in Ratlam district.