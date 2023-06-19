Row in MP over renaming of parks after CM’s sons

The Opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh has vehemently opposed the renaming of ‘Nehru Garden’ in Budhni town to ‘Kaartikeya Udyaan’ (Kaartikeya Garden) and the naming of another garden in the same town as ‘Kunaal Park’, because Kaartikeya and Kunaal are the names of the sons of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Budhni is the assembly constituency of CM Chouhan and the issue sparked anger from the Congress.

Former Congress minister Ajay Singh questioned the contribution of the CM’s sons to society and accused the BJP of erasing the names of the great personalities who made important contributions to the development of the country and made sacrifices in India’s freedom struggle.

“The name of ‘Nehru Park’ (named after Jawaharlal Nehru) has been changed to Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s elder son Kaartikeya’s name while another park built by Budhni’s local body has been named after the CM’s younger son Kunaal,” Ajay Singh alleged.

Singh said the CM should clarify what has been the contribution of his sons to the country and the society that parks should be named after them.

On the contrary, the BJP’s spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi argued that Ajay Singh and the Congress should have no problem if the people of Budhni have decided to name the parks after the CM’s sons out of love for them.