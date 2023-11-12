Roadside shops gutted in fire in West Delhi market

Haryana: Fire breaks out at napkin manufacturing company in Rewari
Upon receiving the information, a team of fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.
Many roadside shops were reported to have been gutted in a fire that broke out in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area on late Sunday.
According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding a fire in roadside shops at Tilak Nagar market was received in the evening.
“Fire tenders are on spot and fire is under control now,” said a senior DFS official, adding that no injuries have been reported so far.
More details were awaited.
