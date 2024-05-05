Fire at multi-storey building in Kaikhali

A fire broke out in a multi-storey building at Dasdrone in the Kaikhali area. The fire engulfed a garment manufacturing unit on the top floor of a five-storey building.

Flames could be seen from afar. Four fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. The cause of the fire is still unknown. Local residents assisted fire control efforts. Locals have reported that several people were trapped on the fifth floor of the building where the manufacturing mill is located. It is not yet known if anyone is still trapped, police said. Efforts were being made to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby areas. The situation has caused panic in the area. Firefighters were managing the situation. Everyone has been instructed to maintain a safe distance for now. The cause of the fire is still unknown. Local police also arrived at the scene.

The building in Kaikhali where the fire broke out is a residential one. There are several other houses nearby. Questions have been raised about how permission was granted for the manufacturing unit on the top floor of the five-storey building.

Advertisement