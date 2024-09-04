RLD national General Secretary resigns

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) national General Secretary Dr. Mairajuddin Ahmed has resigned from the post and membership of the party.

The senior leader of the party resigned on Wednesday after alleging that party president and Union Minister Jayant Choudhury has deviated from the ideologies of his father Ajit Singh and grand father Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh.

There is speculation that Dr Mairajuddin, who played his political innings in Congress, SP and RLD, will rejoin the Congress.

Earlier, Dr Maurajuddin had been a member of the All India Congress Committee Working Committee. His father Padmashree Hakim Saifuddin remained in Congress all his life. He has a long association with Congress.

In 2017, he had joined the RLD.

In 1998, he had contested the Lok Sabha elections against Chaudhary Ajit Singh on the SP ticket in which Dr Sompal Shastri of BJP defeated Ajit Singh.

Former Irrigation Minister in the state government, Dr Mairajuddin has accused RLD national president and Union Minister of State with independent charge Jayant Chaudhary of deviating from the ideology of his grandfather, former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh and father, former Union Minister Ajit Singh.

“Those parties which committed atrocities against farmers, Dalits and minorities and with whom he used to talk of never going, but due to the greed for power, he has joined hands with them,” he alleged.

Dr Mairajuddin said even today, atrocities are being committed on farmers, Dalits and minorities in the country but Jayant Chaudhary is silent. Dr Mairajuddin said that he could not bear this and hence was resigning from all the posts of the party.