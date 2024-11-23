UP bypolls: NDA leads in early trends, SP trails behind

The counting of votes for the November 20 by-elections held on nine Assembly seats across Uttar Pradesh is underway. Early trends indicate the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally RLD are taking the lead in several constituencies, with the Samajwadi Party (SP) giving tough competition.

A clearer picture is expected to emerge by noon.

As per current data of the Election Commission of India, the BJP and its ally RLD are leading on seven seats, while SP is ahead on two seats.

Advertisement

The BJP-RLD alliance is leading in Meerapur, with SP relegating to third place and the Azad Samaj Party occupying second position.

In Kundarki, BJP maintains a strong lead, followed by SP, while Azad Samaj Party is in third place.

In Ghaziabad, BJP has taken a significant lead, with SP and BSP trailing in second and third positions, respectively.

The trend is similar in Khair, where BJP is ahead, and SP follows in second place.

In Karhal, SP is leading by a good margin, leaving BJP trailing. SP is also leading strongly in Sisamau, pushing BJP far behind.

In Phulpur (Prayagraj), BJP is ahead but faces a close contest from SP. In Katehari, BJP candidate Dharmaraj Nishad is leading, followed by SP and BSP.

Meanwhile, BJP is leading in Manjhawa, with SP in second and BSP in third position.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Dayashankar Singh expressed confidence in a BJP sweep across all nine seats, citing the public’s trust in the “double-engine government” under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership.

On the other hand, INDIA bloc candidate Naseem Solanki visited religious sites and paid respects to her late father-in-law. She exuded confidence and said, “Allah is with us. We will reap the rewards of everyone’s efforts and prayers.”

By-elections were held on nine assembly seats in UP on November 20, with 90 candidates in the fray. BJP contested eight seats, leaving one for its ally RLD, while SP contested all nine seats with Congress’ support. BSP fielded candidates independently on all seats.