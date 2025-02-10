Mamta Kulkarni resigns as Kinnar Akhara’s Mahamandaleshwar

After the much publicised and controversial appointment of Bollywood actor Mamta Kulkarni as Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara, the former actor resigned from the post on Monday.

She has announced this by posting a video on social media.

Mamta said, “My appointment as Mahamandaleshwar has created a dispute within the Kinnar Akhara and I am resigning because of that. I have been a Sadhvi for 25 years and will be a Sadhvi in the future”.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, Peethadhishwar Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham, Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati along with Kinnar Akhara founder had protested when Mamta was made Mahamandaleshwar.

Mamta was being accused of getting the religious title by giving Rs10 crore. However, now Mamta claimed that Rs 2 lakh were sought from her which Mahamandaleshwar Jai Amba Giri had given to Acharya Pandit Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi of the Akhara.

She was made Mahamandaleshwar on January 24 in Prayagraj Mahakumbh. Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Dr Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi of the Akhara had done her ‘pindadan’ (ceremony performed to honour and offer solace to departed souls) and ‘pattabhishekam’ (ceremony where a person is formally installed into a position of authority). Mamta got the new name Shreemai Mamta Nand Giri. She remained in Mahakumbh for about 7 days.