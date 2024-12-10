AAP MLA Abdul Rehman quits party citing neglect of minorities

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Seelampur Abdul Rehman, on Tuesday, resigned from the primary membership of the party alleging that minorities, especially Muslims, are ignored in the party.

The development came after the party denied a ticket to him from the constituency and fielded a Congress turncoat Chaudhary Zubair Ahmed from Seelampur.

In his resignation letter addressed to AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, he wrote, “With a heavy heart I am resigning from the party. This was not easy for me but the central leadership’s continuous ignorance of the minorities especially Muslims forced me to take this step.”

“At the time of its inception, I considered it a party that would rise above religion, caste, and community to serve the people. But over the years, the party has repeatedly proven that it is only focused on vote-bank politics. When it comes to protecting the rights of any community, the party remains silent,” he added.

“During the Delhi riots, your government’s attitude was extremely disappointing. No concrete steps were taken to ensure justice for the victims, nor was any sympathy shown. Our companion, Tahir Hussain, who was falsely accused in the riots, was not only expelled from the party but also abandoned to fend for himself,” the letter mentioned.

The party said it would pursue honest and transparent politics, but today, like other parties, it has become entangled in the politics of power.

“Your silence and indifference to issues concerning Muslims have repeatedly betrayed me and my community. The party’s leadership is now prioritising its political ambitions over the public,” the MLA added.

“The AAP has not only betrayed leaders like me but also disappointed those who placed their trust in it. My resignation will serve as the voice of those who were ignored and whose rights the party attempted to take away. I hope you and the party leadership will reflect on your behavior,” he wrote in the letter.