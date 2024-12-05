Rijiju slams Oppn members for protesting in black jackets in Lok Sabha

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, on Thursday, expressed disappointment over the Opposition’s conduct during the ongoing Winter Session, highlighting the disruption in Parliamentary proceedings.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Rijijiu condemned Opposition leaders for wearing jackets with “Modi-Adani Ek Hai’ written on them.

He said the Speaker had said issues of both sides (the treasury and Opposition) would be heard but ”they (the Opposition) have come to Parliament in coloured clothes.”

An agitated Rijiju pointed out that they (the Opposition members) have broken the rules that don’t allow placards inside the house. ”Wearing coloured clothes they have started a fashion show outside Parliament. They have hurt the ‘garima’ (dignity) of Parliament. So, I condemn the Opposition party. They should not misbehave. Whatever the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) has decided should be complied with,” he affirmed.

He further said that the Opposition should let the reply of the Railway Minister continue. He requested the Chair that the next Bill listed in the agenda should also be taken up today. He further said that there was no place for ‘hungama’ (ruckus). ”By doing hungama, you don’t get votes. People will like you if you maintain good behaviour. People want to hear the debate,” he stressed.

BJP member Jagdambika Pal, who was in the Chair, said everybody decided in the BAC that the Bills would be taken up. ”You all decided that the bill should be taken up. You (the Opposition) participated in the debate yesterday. Now, you should listen to the reply of the minister,” he said.

The Railway (Amendment) Bill is underway in the Lok Sabha for discussion and passing. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s reply was interrupted by opposition parties in the House.

Opposition MPs led by the Congress intensified their protest over the Adani issue staging a demonstration on the Parliament premises. They wore jackets symbolising their protest over the Adani issue which mentioned: “Modi Adani Ek Hai, Adani safe hai”.

However, the INDIA bloc allies, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and Samajwadi Party (SP), didn’t join the protest.

Dressed in black jackets emblazoned with “Modi Adani Ek Hai, Adani Safe Hai”, the lawmakers raised slogans such as “Modi Adani-Bhai Bhai” and “We Want JPC”.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi were seen participating in the protest.

The Opposition parties led by Congress have been demanding the arrest of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani following his alleged indictment in a bribery case in the United States.

Parliament proceedings have been stalled since the beginning of the Winter Session amid protests by opposition parties over the Adani issue and violence in Manipur and Sambhal.