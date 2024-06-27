Retired Justice Mulchandani appointed chief of Raj Human Rights Commission

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday issued orders to appoint retired judge Gangaram Mulchandani as chairman of the State Human Rights Commission and retired IPS officer Ashok Gupta as its member.

The Governor has made two of their appointments for a period of three years from the date of assuming office or till attaining the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier.

The Governor used the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 22 of the Rajasthan Human Rights Protection Act 1993, (Amendment) Act 2019 as amended by Act Protection 19, 2019).

