Kalraj Mishra lauds Patanjali’s contribution to national development during visit to Haridwar

Former Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra visited Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar on Monday.

During his visit, Mishra engaged in a discussed with Acharya Balkrishna several issues of national interest, including initiatives to create a healthier, more prosperous India by fostering employment and sustainable growth.

Mishra expressed admiration for the service-oriented activities conducted by Patanjali across various sectors, particularly noting the achievements of the Patanjali Research Institute.

He described the institute as a global pioneer, where Ayurveda is rigorously tested and validated against modern scientific standards.

He further highlighted the impact of Patanjali’s yoga, Ayurveda, and Swadeshi movements, which he credited for providing employment opportunities to millions of young people.

He also commended Patanjali’s contributions to education, healthcare, agriculture, and research, stating that these are the pillars of prosperity.

The former Rajasthan Governor also acknowledged the exceptional expertise of Acharya Balkrishna in the field of medicinal herbs, emphasizing the global recognition he has brought to rare herbal resources, benefiting India at large.

Acharya Balkrishna emphasized Patanjali’s commitment to national development, particularly through campaigns that promote yoga, Ayurveda, and indigenous practices.

He also mentioned successful initiatives that have provided farmers with improved agricultural alternatives, resulting in substantial benefits for the farming community.