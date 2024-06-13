Raj governor convenes Rajasthan Legislative Assembly session on July 3

Governor of Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra on Thursday convened the second session of the 16th Legislative Assembly Session on July 3 through official notification to the assembly speaker.

The first short session of the Chief Minister Bhajanlal Government was held on January 18 where all newly-elected MLAs took oath of office and a vote on account was passed for four months.

In the upcoming session, the BJP Government will present a full budget for fiscal year 2014-25, and present certain important bills.

