Raj governor convenes Rajasthan Legislative Assembly session on July 3

Rajasthan governor invites Bhajan Lal to take oath as CM
BJP State President CP Joshi presented a letter to Governor Mishra in the name of Bhajan Lal Sharma as the chief minister-designate.
In the session, the BJP Government is expected to present a full budget for fiscal year 2014-25.
Governor of Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra on Thursday convened the second session of the 16th Legislative Assembly Session on July 3 through official notification to the assembly speaker.
The first short session of the Chief Minister Bhajanlal Government was held on January 18 where all newly-elected MLAs took oath of office and a vote on account was passed for four months.
In the upcoming session, the BJP Government will present a full budget for fiscal year 2014-25, and present certain important bills.
