Rajasthan governor invites Bhajan Lal to take oath as CM

After he staked claim to form the new government, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday invited BJP-LP leader Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as chief minister of the state.

A high-level delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh met the governor at the Raj Bhavan here.

BJP State President CP Joshi presented a letter to Governor Mishra in the name of Bhajan Lal Sharma as the chief minister-designate. A letter regarding his election as the leader of the party’s legislative party was also handed over to him.

On the occasion, Rajnath presented a list of 115 MLAs to the governor, a Raj Bhawan spokesman said.