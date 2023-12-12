Logo

# India

Rajasthan governor invites Bhajan Lal to take oath as CM

BJP State President CP Joshi presented a letter to Governor Mishra in the name of Bhajan Lal Sharma as the chief minister-designate.

Statesman News Service | Jaipur | December 12, 2023 6:13 pm

After he staked claim to form the new government, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday invited BJP-LP leader Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as chief minister of the state.

A high-level delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh met the governor at the Raj Bhavan here.

BJP State President CP Joshi presented a letter to Governor Mishra in the name of Bhajan Lal Sharma as the chief minister-designate. A letter regarding his election as the leader of the party’s legislative party was also handed over to him.

On the occasion, Rajnath presented a list of 115 MLAs to the governor, a Raj Bhawan spokesman said.

