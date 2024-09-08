Rescue operation still underway at the building collapse site in Lucknow

Rescue operation continued on Sunday in Transport Nagar building collapse incident in which eight people were killed and 28 others were injured. The mishap took place on Saturday.

The police has registered an FIR against Harmilap Tower owner Rakesh Singhal. FIR has been registered on the complaint of outpost in-charge under different sections of BNS.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Lokbandhu Hospital to meet the injured and inquire about their well being. About 20 injured are being treated here.

Joint Commissioner of Police ( Law and Order) Amit Verma said here on Sunday that a committee will be formed to investigate the reasons for the building collapse.

“A high level committee will be formed that will investigate the reasons for the collapse of the building. Structural engineers and experts can only provide a valid reason for such an incident,” he said.

Half of the three-storey Harmilap Tower located along the Shahid Path had collapsed at around 4 pm on Saturday evening.

Eight people, including businessman Jasmeet Sahni, died in the accident while 28 injured are undergoing treatment. The condition of three of them is critical while 24 people buried under the debris were rescued.