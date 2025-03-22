Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya to lead nationwide ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ from Lucknow

Intensifying the fight against obesity, Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will take part in the nationwide movement ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ here on Sunday.

The Union Minister will be joined by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and State Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs Girish Chandra Yadav.

Dr Mandaviya will ride a bicycle for 3 kilometres from Marine Drive (Samajik Parivartan Sthal) to Samta Mulak Chauraha to 1090 Chauraha and back, leading a group of more than 400 cyclists and spreading Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message of fighting obesity and embracing a healthy and active lifestyle.

Elsewhere, Asian Games medal-winning javelin thrower Kishore Jena will participate in the cycling movement at picturesque Aksa Beach in Mumbai, while members of the Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI) will take part in the initiative in New Delhi.

Till now, the nationwide cycling drive has been organised across 4,200 locations with approximately 2 lakh participants. The movement also promotes environment-friendly practices to reduce air pollution levels across the country. The initiative is being conducted across multiple States and Union Territories with participation from cycling enthusiasts, athletes, coaches, sports science experts, and others.

Previously, the cycling event witnessed participation from Indian Army jawans, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and prominent sports stars like Lovlina Borgohain, Sangram Singh, Shanky Singh, Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora, Paris Paralympics bronze medallist Rubina Francis, and Simran Sharma (para world champion), along with celebrities like Rahul Bose, Amit Sial, and Gul Panag, to name a few.

The ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), My Bikes, and MY Bharat. Events are simultaneously held nationwide at SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), and the Khelo India centres (KICs).