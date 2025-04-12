Lalji Tandon’s seven-decade political legacy exemplified statesmanship: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, paid floral tribute to former Governor Late Lalji Tandon on his birth anniversary by garlanding his statue.

Remembering the veteran leader, CM Yogi said that Lalji Tandon was a proud son of Bharat Mata, whose nearly seven-decade-long political journey left an indelible mark on the landscape of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and the nation.

“He remained steadfast in his commitment to one party, one ideology, and nationalist values throughout his life, regardless of the ups and downs in public life,” said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister highlighted Tandonji’s journey from being a grassroots worker to holding prominent public offices—serving as a councillor, Legislative Council member, MLA, minister in the state government, and later, as a widely respected MP from Lucknow. “His presence was marked by humility, accessibility, and a genuine connection with the people. His life is a testament to the heights one can achieve while remaining grounded in principles and discipline.”

The Chief Minister praised Tandon’s deep connection with the people and his proactive engagement in both public and personal matters. “He was known for being among the people in their joys and sorrows. His legacy continues to inspire generations,” CM Yogi remarked, paying homage on the occasion of his 90th birth anniversary.

The tribute event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak, Cabinet Minister Asim Arun, Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MP Brij Lal, MLC Mukesh Sharma, and MLAs OP Srivastava, Suresh Tiwari, Dr. Neeraj Bora, Neeraj Singh, and Rajneesh Gupta, among others.

