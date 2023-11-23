Rescue of 41 workers in tunnel delayed due to frequent obstruction of auger machine

Rescue operation of 41 workers trapped inside collapsed Silkyara-Barkot tunnel on Yamunotri highway was further delayed on Thursday due to recurring obstructions in drilling escape passages under the debris. Officials handling the rescue drive claimed they are movimg ahead with caution.

Going by the information shared by the officials overseeing rescue works their hopes of early evacuation of workers was jolted on Thursday evening could hardly move only 1.8 meters ahead of 45 meters drilling completed till Wednesday. According to these officials only 13 meters drilling of the escape passage is left to reach the trapped workers but they are moving ahead with caution for recurring obstructions coming in the way of the American auger machine.

They said early evacuation of the trapped workforce was expected till yesterday evening when pace of the auger machine was high leading to 18 meters drill in the day but it was dashed by a hard iron girdled blockade in the evening.

“Escape passage drilling work had to be stopped midway yesterday evening. It took more than six hours to remove the girdle from the path of the auger machine. It was resumed on Thursday morning but only 1.8 meters of additional passage could be drilled as the machine encountered another obstacle today. It has been stopped and technicians are trying to detect the obstruction. We are moving ahead with caution with hope that drilling remains unchecked but have to be prepared for dealing with the obstructions as well. Our task will be easier once 50-55 meters drilling is completed” said Mahmood Ahmed, additional secretary Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), heading the rescue operation.

It’s significant that 45 meters of drilling escape passage was over by yesterday while 13 meters are more to be done to reach the trapped workers.

“We overcame a big hurdle yesterday as quintals of iron girdles were removed from as it had stopped the auger machine and steel pipeline laid earlier also got a jolt as the drill pathway of the auger machine was obstructed. However our technicians were able to clear quintals of iron girdles and drilling resumed. Escape passage drilling work is facing hurdles and challenges but the rescue teams are upbeat and motivated. It’s taking time but will be successful soon” informed Uttarakhand government’s nodal officer for rescue operation Dr Neeraj Khairwal.

The two officials maintained that the rescue operation will succeed soon but they restrained from giving any deadline thus time.

It’s notable that Mehmood and Khairwal had on Wednesday claimed that 41 workers of the collapsed under construction tunnel languishing inside it for 11 days will be out by Thursday. Following this Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flew to the accident site last night and union minister of state General VK Singh landed there on Thursday morning. However they returned after meeting officials and taking stock of the rescue operation.