Rehabilitation package of Rs 100 crore sanctioned by Centre: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said the Centre has allocated a rehabilitation package of Rs 100 crore for the surrendered militants of the Nationalist Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT).

Speaking at an election rally, Saha disclosed that as part of the Special Economic Development Package for indigenous people of Tripura, the central government has earmarked Rs 100 crore for the former NLFT members who have renounced violence to integrate into mainstream society. All of them have chosen the path of peace.

During his campaign for Lok Sabha elections in West Tripura, where former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb is the BJP candidate, Saha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was adept at resolving various challenges. Since 2014, as many as 12 accords have been signed, aimed at fostering peace and stability in the North East. The latest agreement was with the Tipra Motha Party, which recently joined the ruling coalition.

Tripura will go to polls in two phases on April 19 and 26.

The state has two Lok Sabha seats: Tripura West and Tripura East, both of which are held by the BJP.