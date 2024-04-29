EC issues notification for sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls

The Election Commission on Monday issued the notification for the sixth phase of voting in the Lok Sabha polls, scheduled to be held on May 25.

The filing of the nominations started with the issuing of the notification by the poll panel.

In the sixth phase, the polling will be held in 57 parliamentary constituencies across seven states and Union territories– Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Delhi.

Advertisement

According to the notification issued by the ECI, of the 57 Lok Sabha seats include 14 from Uttar Pradesh, 10 from Haryana, eight each from Bihar and West Bengal, seven from Delhi, six from Odisha and four from Jharkhand.

The last date of filing of nominations is 6th May and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on 7th May, as per the notification.

The last date of withdrawal of candidature is 9th May.

Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases. The first and the second phase of elections were held on 19th April and 26th April. More than 62 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first phase, while in the second phase, it was around 61 per cent.

The results will be declared on 4th June.