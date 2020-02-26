Amid unprecedented violence in the northeast Delhi since the past three days and the Bharatiya Jananta Party(BJP) receiving flak from all quarters for not reprimanding party leader Kapil Mishra, who instigated the violence with inflammatory speeches, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari appealed to all the party leaders on Tuesday to work towards establishing peace in Delhi and not to do anything that causes “confusion” and sends a “wrong message” to people.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who led a rally in support of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at the Maujpur Chowk on Sunday, has been accused of delivering a “provocative” speech at the event.

18 people have lost their lives and more than 250, including a child, have been injured as armed mobs continued to rampage through parts of northeast Delhi on Tuesday, looting and burning buildings. Delhi police had also issued shoot at sight orders in parts of northeast Delhi on Tuesday evening as situation remained tense.

Tiwari, who attended an all-party meeting convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier in the day, also said everyone should refrain from making “inflammatory” statements.

Delhi BJP issued a statement and said, “Shri Tiwari appealed to all the BJP leaders to do everything possible to establish peace in Delhi. No leader should do such a thing that causes confusion and portrays a wrong message among the people. Everyone should refrain from making inflammatory statements. Intentionally some people are trying to mislead the common people of Delhi.”

Strongly condemning the violence that has claimed 11 lives in the national capital since Monday, the statement said all political parties should rise above party politics to restore peace in Delhi as soon as possible.

“The violent incidents taking place during the protests are disturbing. All the people in the country have the right to speak and hold peaceful protests but not to disturb the public in the name of demonstration,” it added.

Tiwari also met the family members of Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal, who was killed in the violence on Monday. He was accompanied by Union minister Harsh Vardhan,

He expressed grief over Ratan Lal’s death, saying attacks on policemen and common people were extremely unfortunate.

Later in the night, Delhi BJP chief and Harsh Vardhan met those who were injured in the violence at different hospitals in the city.

Former Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra, who also attended the all-party meeting called by Shah, said he recommended formation of peace committees and strict action against those making “provocative” statements.

Chopra also took a dig at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who offered prayers at Mahatma Gandhi”s memorial at Rajghat along with other AAP MLAs on Tuesday, saying he should make “solid” efforts to restore peace in the city.

The trouble started on Sunday afternoon when local BJP leader Kapil Mishra decided to hold a rally in favour of the law. At the rally, the BJP leader gave an “ultimatum” to the Delhi police to clear the roads at Chand Bagh and Jaffrabad or else, he said, they would have to hit the streets.

(With PTI inputs)