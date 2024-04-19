BJP calls AAP’s denial of medicine to Kejriwal claim a stunt

Reacting to the claim by the AAP that Arvind Kejriwal was denied insulin in jail, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Friday called it a stunt to gain sympathy for the jailed Delhi chief minister.

Sachdeva said Kejriwal as an accused in the liquor scam case is in Tihar Jail, which happens to be his own government’s jail, and if he is facing any trouble, it is his own government to blame.

He said according to information with him, two doctors are regularly monitoring the health of the CM in jail, and according to the orders of the court, records are being maintained in jail.

Eggs, bread, vegetables, halwa, and mangoes are being provided to him from home for him to eat, he claimed.

He said since this diet is inappropriate for any diabetic patient, the jail administration has probably informed the court through the ED administration.

Sachdeva further alleged that the AAP is running a stunt campaign to gather public sympathy for the jailed leader that he is not being provided with medicines in jail, by repeatedly comparing him to great freedom fighters, which Sachdeva claims was hurting the feelings of the countrymen.

Lashing out at AAP leader Atishi, Sachdeva said she should know that Bhagat Singh ji went to jail for the country’s freedom while Kejriwal has gone to jail in a corruption matter.

He said by comparing the problems faced by their jailed leaders with the atrocities faced by the revered Bhagat Singh, Ms. Atishi has insulted the sacrifice and martyrdom of the renowned martyr.

Earlier, senior AAP leader Atishi alleged a conspiracy to deny Kejriwal insulin in jail. She called the opposition to the provision as part of a conspiracy against the AAP chief.