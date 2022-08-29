Real estate policy on cards to stop haphazard development in Punjab

In order to stop illegal and haphazard development in the urban areas, the Punjab government is all set to bring a comprehensive real estate policy. After a high-level meeting with senior officials of the Revenue and Rehabilitation Department and real estate developers at Punjab Bhawan, Minister for Housing and Urban Development Aman Arora said the previous governments have created a mess in the name of urban development, which resulted in mushrooming of around 14000 illegal colonies in the state.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led AAP government is fully aware of all the problems being faced by the common man and it would bring a comprehensive policy to clean this messy system so as to ensure planned development in the state, besides keeping a check on the loot of people in this business, the Minister said.

Arora assured the real estate developers that their all legitimate demands will be considered sympathetically and he will discuss it with the CM, who is personally supervising the every development in this regard. He asked the developers to make sure that the interests of property buyers should be protected.

On a question of making NOC compulsory for property registration, the Minister said this issue would also be resolved soon as the Punjab government’s three departments – Housing and Urban Development, Revenue and Local Government – are working in tandem to sort it out at the earliest.