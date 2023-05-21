Ready to get narco test if Vinesh Phogat & Bajrang Punia also agree: WFI chief

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday said he is ready to get his narco test, polygraph test or lie detector test done provided along with him wrestlers–Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia also undergo these tests.

“I am ready to get my narco test, polygraph test or lie detector done but my condition is that along with me Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia should also undergo these tests. If both the wrestlers are ready to get their test done then call the press and announce it and I promise them that I am also ready for it. I still stand by my words and promise the countrymen to remain firm forever,” the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief said in a Facebook post Sunday evening.

Several ace grapplers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik have been protesting at the Jantar Mantar accusing the WFI chief of sexual harassment and demanding his arrest.

On May 19, the wrestlers had marched from Jantar Mantar to Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi on their 25th day of protest against Brij Bhushan.

Grapplers including Punia, Sakshi, Vinesh and others joined the march demanding the arrest of the WFI chief charged with sexual harassment of athletes.

The protestors have been demanding the registration of an FIR against the WFI chief and his arrest into the allegations of sexual harassment. Two separate FIRs were registered on April 28 following the Supreme Court’s notice to Delhi Police into the plea filed by the wrestlers.