Controversial former BJP leader and rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been disqualified from the membership of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

According to a notification, Sengar, who was elected from Bangarmau constituency in Unnao, has been disqualified as per the rules following his conviction by a Delhi court.

The Delhi court had pronounced its verdict of life imprisonment on December 20, 2019, and Sengar has been deemed disqualified from that date, the notification said.

The notification further added that the Bengarmau seat in the Unnao district has been declared vacant from that date.

Kuldeep Sengar who was an MLA for four terms was expelled by the BJP in August last year following furore after his name popped up in the rape case.

The case was in the news after the victim attempted self-immolation outside the chief minister’s residence in April 2017 after the police failed to take any action on her complaint.

The victim’s father had died in police custody two days later after he was arrested by the police. He was also beaten up in the lock-up by Kuldeep Sengar’s brother Atul Sengar.

Later, the case was handed over to the CBI and the accused were arrested.