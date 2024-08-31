Rape cases log slender drop in Odisha

Odisha witnessed a marginal dip in rape cases in 2023 in comparison to 2022. Despite the drop, the State around eight rape cases during 2023, stated a white paper tabled in the State assembly.

The State recorded 2,826 rape cases in 2023 while 3,184 rapes were reported in 2022. Similarly, the cases of murder also logged a slender drop in 2023. As against 1,379 murder cases reported in 2022, the year 2023 witnessed 1,362 murder cases, according to the white paper.

Odisha recorded as many as 1,99,954 cognisable crime incidents in 2023, a Home Department white paper tabled in the state Assembly informed on Friday.

On the other hand, the state reported 1,99,954 cognisable crime cases in 2023, which was 12 per cent higher than the preceding year. Similarly the registration rate of cybercrimes including financial frauds went up by over 15 per cent in 2023. As against 2,348 cases of cybercrime, including 362 financial frauds, 1,983 such cases were registered in 2022.

As many as 82,132 complaints were received from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) regarding uploading of child sexual abuse materials from IP addresses located in Odisha, the white paper noted.

The police station across the State reported 370 dacoity cases, 2,961 cases of robbery, 6,071 burglary cases, 16,851 cases of theft, 6,196 cheating cases, and 1,655 cases of riots in 2023.

The left wing extremism is under control with security forces successfully continuing its anti-naxal operations across the State eliminating 3 Maoists of outlawed outfits and arresting 11 Naxals in 2023, according to the report.