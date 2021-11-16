Rana seeks promotion of pilgrim tourism in Jammu

Saying that Jammu was blessed with abundant pilgrim tourism potential, BJP leader and former legislator Devender Singh Rana on Monday called for harnessing these in a big way for giving fillip to the regional economy.

“Pilgrim tourism has sustained the economy of Jammu and Kashmir in general and this region in particular during most difficult times post the nineties and promoting these destinations by ensuring world-class infrastructural facilities will prove the catalyst for economic transformation in this part of the country,” Rana said.

The BJP leader called for expediting the work on the New Pilgrim Tourist Circuit from Utterbeni-Purmandal-Surinsar-Deon-Tada-Dansal-Domel to the footfall of Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra, saying this will give a boost to pilgrim tourism and open up vistas of opportunities for the locals.

Rana also sought the revival of the ancient heritage route to Vaishno Devi Shrine passing through ancient temples and worship places. This will not only give further impetus to the world-famous pilgrimage but open up heritage places for the spiritual bliss of the pilgrims.

Elaborating on the need for a proactive approach in the execution of various projects related to pilgrim sites, Rana referred to the project report, prepared by the Indian National Trust for Arts and Cultural Heritage INTACH for the development of the ancient route of the revered shrine, saying this link, passing through serene environs and spiritual ambience, offers spiritual solace and Darshan of several revered temples which used to pre-requisite before embarking on the yatra to holy Bhawan on Trikuta Hills over seven decades ago.

He stressed the need for exploring this route optimally in the backdrop of the INTACH report, prepared after carrying out detailed mapping of all the important heritage assets like step-wells, ponds, saraia, wells, temples and springs along the trails, which were once used and maintained by the pilgrims.