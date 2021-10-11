Former NC leaders Devender Rana, Surjit Salathia join BJP

Devender Singh Rana and Surjit Singh Salathia, both former leaders of the National Conference (NC), joined the BJP on Monday.

On Sunday, both leaders resigned from the NC.

Rana and Salathia joined the BJP at the party’s headquarters in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Hardeep Singh Puri, and Dr. Jitendra Singh.

Devender Singh Rana is the younger brother of Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Tarun Chugh, the BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir in-charge and national General Secretary were also there, as were co-incharge Ashish Sood, state unit president Ravinder Raina, and others.

Rana worked as a political advisor to former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and NC leader Omar Abdullah.

With the significant political experience of Rana and Salathia, Chugh predicted that the BJP will strengthen in Jammu.

Rana was the NC’s Jammu region’s provincial president. He claimed that the time has come for Jammu to have a say in the state’s political narrative. “An inclusive narrative for Jammu and Kashmir will benefit both the country and Jammu and Kashmir. It will also help to enhance the region’s ethos “Rana explained.”

He said that he talked to all the political parties for the Jammu declaration and asked for support as the people of Jammu have their own aspirations. “We have joined the BJP keeping in view the expectations of the people of Jammu. On the proposed Jammu declaration, all the people should come on one platform for the interests of Jammu,” Rana said.

In a tweet on Sunday, the NC said, “Dr Farooq Abdullah has received and accepted the resignations of Mr Salathia and Mr Rana. No further action or comment is deemed necessary.”

(With IANS inputs)