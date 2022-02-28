PAGD’s whitepaper a “bunch of lies”, says BJP leader Rana

Terming the PAGD’s whitepaper as a “bunch of lies”, senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Sunday cautioned against attempts of creating an atmosphere of paranoia across Jammu and Kashmir in a fit of desperation to regain lost power by indulging in falsehood and misrepresentation of facts.

Rana, who was provincial president of National Conference before recently joining BJP, said that “on the face of rejection by the people of Jammu and Kashmir in general and the Valley in particular, the limited company of dynasts under the umbrella of PAGD is unsuccessfully trying to whip up passions to attain relevance in the Kashmir politics”.

The PAGD led by Dr. Farooq Abdullah had on Saturday released a whitepaper accusing the BJP of indulging in lies on the issue of development in J&K.

Rana said the preface of their “white lies” exposes the inherent mischief of polarizing the communities and regions to satiate their lust for power. He said the temporary provision of Article 370 granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir had to go for being an obstacle to the rights of Dalits, women, and tribals, in particular, he said, adding this is why the PAGD remains confined to a few cozy drawing rooms of Gupkar Road in Srinagar.

Rana also questioned the timing of the whitepaper, saying it took them 19 long months to frame up a response to August 2019 developments. The proprietary demanded them to wait for the outcome of their plea filed in the Supreme Court of India but having chosen to articulate their false narrative in the public domain speaks of the underlying mischief.

Rana lamented the narrative being built about BJP after registering a majority in the Legislative Assembly wanting to pass a resolution that ‘whatever they did in August 2019 has been accepted’ to be placed in the Supreme Court. This is a classic case of hallucination where some people are trying to assume so many things. He said August 5, 2019, political decisions are in the interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and these were taken in accordance with the Constitution and in a democratic manner.