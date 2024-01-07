Rajnath to leave for London to discuss defence cooperation with UK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will leave here on Monday on a two-day visit to London. He will be accompanied by a high-level Ministry of Defence delegation, comprising senior officials from DRDO, Service Headquarters, Department of Defence, and Department of Defence Production.

During his visit, Mr Singh will hold a bilateral meeting with his UK counterpart, Secretary of State for Defence Grant Shapps. They are expected to discuss a wide range of defence, security and industrial cooperation issues.

He is also expected to call on UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and hold a meeting with Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Affairs David Cameron.

Advertisement

He will also interact with the CEOs and industry leaders of UK Defence Industry and meet with the Indian community there.

During his visit, Mr Singh is expected to invite UK’s leading defence manufacturers to invest in the defence sector in India. The two countries have also been considering cooperating on several defence projects.