Rajnath Singh confers Raksha Mantri Padak to NCC cadets

Under Officer Theja V P of Kerala and Lakshadweep Directorate, and Senior Under Officer Aryamitra Nath of the North Eastern Region Directorate, were conferred with the Raksha Mantri Padak for their exceptional performance and dedication to duty during the investiture ceremony held at the ongoing NCC Republic Day Camp here on Monday.

Commendation Cards were also presented to Cadet Dontara Greeshma of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Directorate, Junior Under Officer Abida Afreen of the Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh Directorate, Sergeant Manan Sharma of the Maharashtra Directorate, and Sergeant Rahul Baghel of the Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Directorate.

Advertisement

In his address, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the NCC cadets as a reflection of India. “These cadets hail from different regions, speak different languages, and follow different customs and traditions, but the one thing which is common in them is ‘unity’,” he said. “Their energy and enthusiasm is proof that India’s future is bright,” he added.

Advertisement

Commending the cadets for their commitment, discipline, and love for the nation, the Defence Minister emphasized that India’s achievements as a country are the result of the hard work of everyone, particularly the youth. He also stated that cadets, regardless of the fields they work in, contribute to nation-building through qualities like ‘leadership,’ ‘discipline,’ ‘ambition,’ and ‘patriotism’ nurtured by NCC.

Singh also pointed out that many nations became independent around the same time as India. “Only those nations which held on to the values of discipline, integrity, and national unity are developing today, while those who did not are in chaos,” he said, appreciating NCC for instilling these vital qualities in individuals.

Explaining the true essence of leadership to the cadets, Raksha Mantri cited Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s heroic sacrifice during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, which continues to inspire the nation.

“Major Unnikrishnan’s words to his team ‘Don’t come up, I will handle them’ were not only a testament to his winning attitude and charitable nature but also his ability to lead from the front. Such extraordinary moments make an ordinary person a leader. NCC harnesses these qualities,” he said.