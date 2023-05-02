Rajnath hands over fast patrol vessel landing craft assault ship to Maldives

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday handed over a Fast Patrol Vessel and a Landing Craft Assault ship to the Maldives National Defence Forces (MNDF) as part of the growing defence cooperation between India and the Indian Ocean archipelago.

The Fast Patrol Vessel, capable of coastal and offshore surveillance at high speeds, was commissioned as the MNDF Coast Guard ship Huravee. President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and Defence Minister Ms Mariya Ahmed Didi were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath described the handing over of the two ‘Made in India’ platforms as a symbol of the shared commitment of India and the Maldives towards peace and security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

He stated that India, through a robust defence ecosystem, has significantly enhanced its manufacturing capabilities to further support the capacity building of partner countries.

“India has emerged as a leading defence exporter in recent years. A defence manufacturing ecosystem has been created which has the advantage of abundant technical manpower. We produce world-class equipment to meet not only our own needs but also for exports,” he said.

“India offers an enhanced defence partnership to friendly foreign countries, that is accommodative of their national priorities and capacities. We wish to create symbiotic relationships where we can learn from each other, grow together and create a win-win situation for all. India’s commitment to supporting the Maldives will only get stronger with time,” Rajnath said.

On India’s strong defence cooperation with the nation, he asserted that the ties emanate from the twin policies of ‘Neighbourhood First’ and ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

Earlier in the day, Rajnath had a bilateral meeting with President Solih and discussed steps to further promote defence cooperation between the two South Asian neighbours.

“Excellent meeting with HEP Ibrahim Mohamed Solih at the President’s Office in Male. We discussed a wide range of issues to further strengthen the relations between India and the Maldives,” Singh tweeted after meeting the Maldivian leader. on Tuesday.

Rajnath, who is on a three-day visit to the island, has met a galaxy of leaders in the Maldives and visited projects undertaken there with India’s assistance.