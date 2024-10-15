Rajasthan invites German Partnership in ‘Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit’

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has invited Germany for becoming Partner Country in organising the upcoming Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 in Jaipur between December 9 and 11.

Sharma also offered to set up a dedicated investment zone for the German investors in the state.

The Chief Minister’s invitation and offer to German authorities came up during bilateral deliberations between the visiting Rajasthan government delegation and the local officials in Munich on Monday.

Advertisement

The delegation also proposed a sister partnership between Rajasthan and Bavarian state of Germany with a special emphasis on renewable energy.

The Chief Minister requested Dr Florian Herrmann , Head of the Bavarian State Chancellery, to consider setting-up an office in Rajasthan to bolster the ties between Bavaria and Rajasthan. A partnership on meeting the requirements of skilled manpower of both Bavarian and Rajasthan was also discussed during the meeting.

Later after discussions, Chief Minister Bhajan Sharma said, “Germany is one of India’s most important trade and strategic partners and possesses world-renowned technological expertise.

”…We had a very productive round of discussion with the representatives of the German government and sought their support to facilitate the sharing of technology and investment in Rajasthan…We are willing to set up a dedicated investment zone for German investors in our state like the Neemrana Zone for Japanese investors.”

At another programme on day one of the Rajasthan government delegation’s visit, the idea of comprehensive collaboration between the Deutsches Museum Munich and the Albert Hall Museum, Jaipur, emerged. The Rajasthan team expressed willingness for forging such an arrangement.