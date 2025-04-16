7-year-old boy killed by tiger near Ranthambore’s Trinetra Ganesh temple

A 7-year-old boy was killed by a prowling tiger while descending a hill with his family after offering prayers at Trinetra Ganesh Temple near the Ranthambore Fort in Sawai Madhopur National Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The child, Kartik Suman, a resident of Dei Kheda village in the adjoining Bundi district, had accompanied his family to extend a ceremonial wedding invitation to the deity.

As they were climbing down the stairs of Mandir Marg near a bushy grove along Singh Dwar, a tiger suddenly emerged, pounced on the child, and dragged him into the jungle.

The broad daylight attack, which occurred shortly after noon, left devotees of Lord Ganesha, who had gathered at the temple in large numbers for Wednesday prayers, shocked and horrified.

Later, the police and forest officials recovered Kartik’s body from the forest and sent it to the Sawai Madhopur District Hospital for the postmortem examination.

Agriculture Minister Dr Kirodi Lal Meena visited the hospital, met with the grieving family, and offered his condolences.